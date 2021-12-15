Oldham County native killed in Mayfield candle factory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the people killed in Mayfield’s candle factory over the weekend was Jill Monroe.

Jill was from Oldham County, but moved to Mayfield last summer. Her family said she had made plans to move back to Oldham County this Christmas.

Monroe’s son, Chris Chism, learned on Sunday that his mother was one of the workers killed.

“She had sent me a text at 9:27 that she was taking shelter in a bathroom and that the storms were bad and that we needed to prepare here,” said Monroe’s sister Heather McGuffin.

McGuffin said that was the one of the last texts she got from her younger sister. Chism said when she stopped answering texts, he knew he had to get to Mayfield as soon as he could.

He did not know the extent of the damage until his fiancé showed him the first pictures.

“She showed me the pictures of the candle factory, I hadn’t seen them and she told me I needed to prepare, and I looked at that and said if anybody is going to make it through that it would be mom,” said Chism. Jill had EMT training and was always helping others.

He said a friend who worked across the line from his mother had wanted to leave that night, but his mom said she needed to stay to earn money for her grandkids Christmas presents. That friend described the last moments they saw her.

“She said all of the sudden they were told they needed to get back to the hallway or the bathroom because the tornado was close,” said Chism.

The friend ran to the restroom and saw Monroe going into the last stall.

“She said they got in there and it wasn’t five minutes, she and her sister got in the first stall and she said the last time I saw your mom she ran into the last stall and took a bunch of people in there with her,” said Chism.

Monroe had moved to Mayfield for a fresh start. She had been planning to announce a permanent move back at the family’s Christmas celebration. Plans that are now permanently laid to rest.

A company spokesperson has denied claims that workers were not allowed to leave.

Kentucky’s OSHA office said it has opened an investigation into the events that night.

