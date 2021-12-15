Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Preliminary EF-2 tornado hits Marion County

By Tori Gessner and Nick Picht
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A preliminary survey showed an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Marion County early Saturday morning.

Some homes, including Elaine Abell’s were declared a total loss. The storm’s winds ripped the roof off of her house.

“What the tornado didn’t ruin, the rain did,” Abell said while walking through what’s left of her home.

While some homes were destroyed, others were left practically unscathed.

Howard Mattingly’s house was untouched by the storm, however, his garage was damaged. He spent the day Tuesday cutting wood to fix the garage’s roof and gathering the bricks the storm ripped off.

Despite that, he still considers himself lucky.

“I said look at theirs’s, look at theirs’s,” Mattingly said talking about his neighbors’ homes. “I’m still living in mine. Everything’s in pretty good shape mainly. I guess you could say I’m blessed.”

Charles Cecil feels similarly. The roof of his barn was torn off during the tornado and two of his cows died, but that was the extent of the destruction.

However, Cecil’s brother lost two of his barns, he told WAVE 3 News with tears in his eyes.

“I didn’t know what to expect when it got daylight, and I could get out to see it, and when I got out to see it, it was just terrible,” Cecil said.

The worst part though was waiting for the tornado to pass, he said. Cecil took cover in his bathroom.

“I was just scared to death,” Cecil said. “I was just scared the house was going to blow away anytime. I didn’t know what to expect. Just totally terrified, I’ve never been scared of storms or nothing, but that changed everything.”

State officials and the National Weather Service were in the Marion County area surveying the damage Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Anyone with information in any of the shootings is asked to call the anonymous police tip line...
LMPD officer shoots man who opened fire on officers investigating carjacking
On Dec. 13, 2021, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees named Dr. Lori Gonzalez...
UofL names interim leadership
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
NBC: Employees of candle factory claim supervisors said they could be fired for leaving during storm

Latest News

Here is WAVE 3 News Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned's latest forecast
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon Dec 14, 2021
The skyline of downtown Louisville as seen from the Campbellsville University Louisville...
FORECAST: A few showers possible overnight
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs begin to emerge
Several people across Kentucky and Indiana have discovered keepsakes blown by the tornadoes in...
Family keepsakes from western Kentucky blown hundreds of miles into WAVE Country