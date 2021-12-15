UofL Health to build three-story inpatient hospital in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is bringing a full-service hospital to Bullitt County.

UofL Health - South Hospital is a project 15 years in the making. It brings an inpatient hospital to the largest county in Kentucky that didn’t already have one.

The building currently known as Medical Center South is transforming. UofL Health will be building up, adding two more floors to the existing building. It means a 10-bed Intensive Care unit, two more operating rooms, a new laboratory and pharmacy. It also brings 40 new inpatient beds with the promise of 40 more, eventually.

UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said it will create 100 new jobs to the Bullitt County Community, but they need people to fill those jobs. That list of jobs includes nurses, doctors, food service workers and more.

Dr. Tori Stewart Gonzalez, the UofL interim president, said the new hospital is reflective of their mission as a university.

“Our mission is to change the lives of Kentuckians,” Gonzalez said. “We do that through education at UofL, and now UofL Health is going to spread its wings and do that in the communities of Kentucky, so I think that mission is met in those two prongs.”

The hospital is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.

