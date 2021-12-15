Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

UofL Health to build three-story inpatient hospital in Bullitt County

UofL Health - South Hospital is being built in Bullitt County.
UofL Health - South Hospital is being built in Bullitt County.(UofL Health)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health is bringing a full-service hospital to Bullitt County.

UofL Health - South Hospital is a project 15 years in the making. It brings an inpatient hospital to the largest county in Kentucky that didn’t already have one.

The building currently known as Medical Center South is transforming. UofL Health will be building up, adding two more floors to the existing building. It means a 10-bed Intensive Care unit, two more operating rooms, a new laboratory and pharmacy. It also brings 40 new inpatient beds with the promise of 40 more, eventually.

UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said it will create 100 new jobs to the Bullitt County Community, but they need people to fill those jobs. That list of jobs includes nurses, doctors, food service workers and more.

Dr. Tori Stewart Gonzalez, the UofL interim president, said the new hospital is reflective of their mission as a university.

“Our mission is to change the lives of Kentuckians,” Gonzalez said. “We do that through education at UofL, and now UofL Health is going to spread its wings and do that in the communities of Kentucky, so I think that mission is met in those two prongs.”

The hospital is expected to open in the Spring of 2023.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
SWAT Team investigating
SWAT Team called in for self-barricaded person
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south

Latest News

Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has recommended a universal mask requirement across the...
JCPS superintendent proposes ideas for possible school safety measures
All parties involved are in the hospital being treated for injuries
Officer involved crash injures five people
Jill Monroe (left) killed in Mayfield candle factory (SOURCE: Family Photo)
Oldham County native killed in Mayfield candle factory
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south