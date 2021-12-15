Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH: Biden tells Packers fans Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

The comment came during the President’s tour of storm-damaged Kentucky
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Rodgers’ refusal to get a COVID-19 shot opened the door for President Joe Biden to slip in his own shot at the star quarterback.

While touring storm-ravaged Kentucky on Wednesday, the President encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes.

As part of the conversation, President Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the small group around him.

The President’s quip was a reference to Rodgers comments about his vaccination status when he said he was “immunized” after being asked if he was vaccinated against coronavirus.

It was learned that Rodgers had not received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south
Family still searching for Indiana woman missing since 2018
Mother of missing Indiana woman wants answers: ‘I never imagined it’d be this long’

Latest News

Male's Selah Brown signs with UofL
Signing Day: Brown inks with Cards, Anthony to Wisconsin, Goodwin, Reed to UK
UofL head football coach Scott Satterfield
Satterfield says Cards are close to contending in ACC
Louisville head coach Chris Mack yells to his players during the second half an NCAA college...
Cards bounce back with 86-60 win over Southeastern Louisiana
Former UofL athletic director Vince Tyra
Vince Tyra opens up about leaving UofL
Vince Tyra
Vince Tyra opens up about leaving UofL pt. 1