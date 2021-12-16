‘Adversity draws out the good in people’: WBTV on the ground seeing how Kentucky is healing from tornado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Roll through Mayfield, Kentucky and the images are as gripping as scenes from a horror movie.

While drone footage offers a topside view, ground-level debris incites gut-level decisions.

“I have done mission work all of my adult life,” said Betty Reyes.

The mission work Reyes, a Kentucky resident, is committed to is being carried out by Boone, North Carolina’s Samaritan’s Purse.

Samaritan Purse assists in tragedies and natural disasters all across the world.

Now, they are assisting those in need in Kentucky, dealing with the aftermath of the devasting tornadoes that barreled through six states.

“There may be a few chain saws left on here,” Reyes said.

From a moving nerve center, Elliott Willis is able to keep tabs on workers and volunteers in the trailer as well as those delivering aid in the field.

“There’s been a great outpouring and great love for this community,” Willis said.

Searing pain runs deep in understanding students once road school bussed tossed on their sides or that many families owned homes block after block they can’t go back to.

“There is no water. There is no power,” Willis said. “So we’re making sure we provide that as well.”

In addition to the $1 million donations earmarked for relief efforts, Lowe’s Corporation of Mooresville, North Carolina has set up free showers along with free washers and dryers.

District manager Christian Redmond.

“This is a huge need to have the day-to-day necessities to get things done to get things done right,” Lowe’s District Manager Christian Redmond said.

Gratitude is a positive affirmation for Mayfield residents like Rodney Oliver.

His home was damaged when a tree crashed through the roof.

Repairs were made by workers and volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse.

“I think adversity draws out the good in people,” Oliver said.

It is the good that Reyes is hoping will come full circle after learning her place of worship, First United Methodist, may never be the same.

“We never think about it happening to us,” Reyes said. “We’re the ones now in need.”

