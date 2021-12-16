Authorities expand search for missing teen following tornado
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After five days of searching and 244 people reported missing, authorities say Nyssa Brown is the only person unaccounted for in Bowling Green.
Thirteen-year-old Nyssa Brown is still missing following Saturday’s tornadoes.
Officials are expanding search efforts outside of the Jennings Creek area.
Anyone with information should call 270-393-4116.
