Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Burglary suspects steal cash, donations to tornado victims from Louisville brewery

Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing three suspects enter the taproom around 3 a.m.(Hi-Wire Brewing - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Baxter Avenue brewery is looking for three suspects caught on camera stealing money and donation funds from the business early Wednesday morning.

Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing three suspects enter the taproom around 3 a.m.

(Story continues below post)

The brewery said items stolen on Wednesday morning include money from their safe, merchandise, and donations that were collected for tornado victims.

Hi-Wire opened later in the day and thanked the community for their support after the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the three suspects in the photos and security video is asked to call Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Resident shot with her gun after confronting man vandalizing her home
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky
Crestwood man killed in car crash on I-71 south
Family still searching for Indiana woman missing since 2018
Mother of missing Indiana woman wants answers: ‘I never imagined it’d be this long’

Latest News

Myles Cosgrove, one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers fired in connection...
LMPD Merit Board upholds termination of former detective Myles Cosgrove
Principal Traci Morris’ desk was completely wrapped, including her stapler, wall decorations,...
Naughty elves: Moore students surprise principal with Christmas wrapped office
As a result of the storm system that hit Kentucky and four other states, the Salvation Army,...
Kentucky Rises: WAVE, Gray Television partnering with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts
Baptist Health said the first five shots on Dec. 16 were given to healthcare staff who were...
Baptist Health Louisville celebrates anniversary of first COVID vaccine administered