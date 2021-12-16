Burglary suspects steal cash, donations to tornado victims from Louisville brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Baxter Avenue brewery is looking for three suspects caught on camera stealing money and donation funds from the business early Wednesday morning.

Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing three suspects enter the taproom around 3 a.m.

The brewery said items stolen on Wednesday morning include money from their safe, merchandise, and donations that were collected for tornado victims.

Hi-Wire opened later in the day and thanked the community for their support after the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the three suspects in the photos and security video is asked to call Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

