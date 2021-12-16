Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Areas of fog overnight

By Kevin Harned
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Areas of fog early Friday
  • More rain Friday & Saturday
  • Drier & cooler Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain has faded for the time being. Areas of fog can be expected overnight with skies partly to mostly cloudy.

Lows will dip into the 30s for some, lower 40s in the city.

Temperatures will start in the 40s and hold there until later in the day. Rain chances will return, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Once the warm front lifts to the north, temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances will continue at times as well Friday night into early Saturday.

By Saturday, we’ll see the cold front approach with additional showers. Once the front exits to the east we’ll notice the precipitation come to an end and temperatures begin to fall.

Drier weather arrives on Sunday with chilly temperatures. The cooler weather will linger into the beginning of next week.

