FORECAST: Chilly afternoon rain

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain will re-develop and spread over the area through the afternoon
  • WHITE CHRISTMAS ODDS: As it stands now — 5%. Stay tuned!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold rain takes over the afternoon with temperatures remaining steady overall.

A warm front pushes in from the south overnight, allowing for temperatures to rise toward sunrise.

Rain and wind will increase as well toward the sunrise period. Early morning rain will ease through the morning as a cold front pushes east.

Temperatures will start their drop once again with wind chill values in the 30s by Saturday afternoon.

Drying out with perhaps a snow flurry or two to the north, otherwise skies will continue to breakup during the night Saturday into Sunday.

Chilly weather for Sunday with temperatures slowly easing up to kick off Christmas Week.

