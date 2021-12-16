FORECAST: Windy with rain later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND: Gusts near 40-42 MPH at times today

HEAVY RAIN: Rain will increase today, ease back Friday, return Friday night/Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Windy day ahead with showers approaching from the north by the afternoon hours. This will lead to a soggy PM commute it appears. Wind gusts could reach or briefly exceed 40 mph at times until the rain takes over.

The rain showers will sink south tonight giving many areas a break. It will be a chilly night with the temperature dropping into the lower 40s.

Friday looks chilly with dry weather to kick off the day, however, the cold front that came through and moved into Tennessee will move back north toward the night.

That will increase the showers and even push in some warmer air overnight into Saturday morning. Rain returns with a warm front that will push temperatures UPWARD during the night with many waking up to temperatures around 60 degrees to kick off Saturday Morning.

The main cold front will finally move through Late Morning Saturday which will push the rain east but also allow for a steady temperature drop for the rest of the day with wind chills in the lower 30s by evening.

