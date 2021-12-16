Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Windy with rounds of rain through Saturday

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WIND: Gusts near 40 MPH at times today
  • HEAVY RAIN: Rain will increase today, ease back Friday, return Friday afternoon into Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More widespread rain moves into the region this afternoon, along with the cold front. Temperatures gradually fall and the wind decreases as the front makes its way through the area.

Rain showers sink south this evening, allowing for drier weather overnight. Expect a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s.

After a chilly, cloudy, and quiet start to Friday, more rain moves in towards the afternoon hours as the same front that moves through Thursday returns as a warm front to the north. As the warm front tracks north, the rain will continue to also move north. Strong southerly wind behind the front will drive temperatures up overnight into the 60s.

The main cold front finally moves through late Saturday morning, gradually ending the rain. Temperatures will drop throughout the day Saturday. Quiet weather remains in the forecast at least through the first half of next week.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
