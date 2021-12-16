Support Local Businesses
High winds flip several semis across Northeast Kansas

Semi flipped near Love's Truck Stop in Topeka
Semi flipped near Love's Truck Stop in Topeka(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As severe storms rolled through Northeast Kansas Wednesday, several semi-drivers experienced the high winds firsthand.

Nemaha Co. emergency leaders reported three separate trucks flipping over in the wind. They say no major injuries were reported.

Shawnee Co. also saw at least one truck tip over, right by Love’s Truck Stop near Hwy 75.

