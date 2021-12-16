Jeffersonville man posing as car dealer arrested on multiple felony charges

Support Local Businesses
A Clark County man was arrested on multiple counts of fraud after posing as a local car dealer...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County man was arrested on multiple counts of fraud after posing as a local car dealer and committing deceptive business practices.

Brian A. Jent, 49, from Jeffersonville, was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, according to a report from Indiana State Police.

ISP began their investigation into Brian’s Auto Sales, located off Dutch Lane in Jeffersonville, around Nov, 23 after being contacted by a potential victim.

Detectives uncovered that numerous cars sold at the location were allegedly sold under the tax ID of a seperate and unsuspecting business, the release states.

Victims also told police they could not receive titles for their vehicles due to the alleged fraudulent sales practices at the dealership.

Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday as part of the investigation, where Jent was found and arrested. He is currently booked in Clark County Jail.

Jent is currently charged with corrupt business influence, racketeering, 36 counts of fraud, 4 counts of counterfeiting, and possession of methamphetamine.

Police said anyone who has purchased a vehicle from Brian’s Auto Sales and believes they have been defrauded or cannot claim the title is asked to call ISP Sellersburg at (812) 248-4374,

