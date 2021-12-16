Support Local Businesses
Just in time for Christmas: Kentucky State Trooper returns home after battling COVID-19 for nearly 4 months

Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home...
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris McQueen received a hero's welcome on the way back home following a discharge from a Cincinnati hospital on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.(Chris McQueen)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Facebook post requesting for prayers and support for Kentucky State Trooper Chris McQueen was written on September 1st.

Now, after nearly four months of battling COVID-19, Trooper McQueen is now discharged and back home just in time for Christmas to be with his family.

Kentucky State Police, London Police, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, London-Laurel Rescue Squad and multiple fire departments throughout the county all drove down KY-192 Wednesday evening with lights on and sirens sounding to welcome McQueen home.

“Continue to pray for Chris and his family as he continues to recover,” posted London City Councilman Daniel Carmack. “God has answered prayers and it’s great knowing that he’s able to be at home now as he improves.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

