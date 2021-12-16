Support Local Businesses
Liquor Barn donates $100K to western Ky. tornado relief

The giving continues for western Kentucky relief.
The giving continues for western Kentucky relief.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The giving continues for western Kentucky relief. Liquor Barn announced it’s donating $100,000 to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

It’s one of the largest donations for tornado relief so far.

Liquor Barn is based in Kentucky and has been around for 30 years. A spokesperson for the company feels this donation will be large enough to make a significant impact.

How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

“Kentuckians have kept us afloat,” said Jonathan Blue with Liquor Barn. “Even our tagline is what you probably know, is where Kentuckians go to celebrate life and so we wanted to give back in such a tumultuous, terrible time.”

Liquor Barn has stores in Bowling Green and western Kentucky. None of them suffered any damage.

