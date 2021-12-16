Support Local Businesses
LMPD Merit Board upholds termination of former detective Myles Cosgrove

Myles Cosgrove, one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers fired in connection...
Myles Cosgrove, one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers fired in connection with the March 13, 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment, is appealing his firing before the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police detective who fired 16 shots into Breonna Taylor’s apartment and killing her during an attempted raid on her home will not be reinstated by LMPD’s Merit Board.

In a 5-2 vote on Wednesday night, the board voted to uphold the termination of Myles Cosgrove by Louisville Metro Police after an appeal.

Cosgrove was fired in January due to excessive force and failing to identify a target during the incident on March 13, 2020.

Merit Board arguments began in November, with an LMPD legal representative Brendan Daugherty arguing Cosgrove did not follow basic police protocol before firing the shots into Taylor’s home.

Cosgrove’s attorney said the former detective was reacting in defense of former LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly, who had been shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after officers broke down the door of Taylor’s apartment.

Walker was initially charged with attempted murder, but all charges were dropped permanently in March.

In addition to Cosgrove, LMPD officer Brett Hankison was fired in June of 2020, and Det. Joshua Jaynes was fired in January. Hankison and Jaynes have also appealed their termination.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

