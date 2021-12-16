Support Local Businesses
Louisville airport announces non-stop flight to Boston

American Airlines will soon offer flights to Boston from Louisville.
American Airlines will soon offer flights to Boston from Louisville.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport now has an East Coast nonstop flight destination. Passengers will be able to fly to Logan International Airport in Boston beginning in June.

American Airlines will operate the daily flight from Louisville to Logan International Airport. The addition will set a new airport record with 37 nonstop flight destinations.

Boston joins the ranks of New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Washington, DC with nonstop flights from Louisville.

According to Louisville Regional Airport Authority (LRAA) Executive Director Dan Mann, the nonstop Boston flight has been in the works for quite some time.

“Boston was our largest unserved market, so a lot of demand from folks here wanting to go to Boston,” Mann said, “but also people from Boston wanting to come here for bourbonism and business, so this was really a major victory.”

The first flight to Boston is set to depart on June 9, 2022.

