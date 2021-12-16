Man hurt after alleged drive-by shooting in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While walking down the street overnight Thursday in west Louisville, a man was allegedly shot in a drive-by shooting.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Hill and 13th Streets between Park Hill and Algonquin, an LMPD spokesperson said. According to the victim, a car pulled up, someone inside shot him, and then sped away.

EMS brought him to the hospital and his injuries are not serious.

No suspect information has been released.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

