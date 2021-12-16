Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Mother of slain 5-year-old girl in Georgia says daughter ‘was her life’

By Dajhea Jones and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – The mother of a slain 5-year-old girl is speaking out for the first time since her daughter was found dead in an abandoned house in Georgia Monday night.

According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jeremy Williams is accused of kidnapping and killing Kamarie Holland. The little girl was found in Williams’ abandoned home in Phenix City, Alabama.

Authorities said it appears that Kamarie was sexually abused and died of asphyxiation.

Her mother, Kristy Hoskins, spoke with WTVM while dropping off toys in her daughter’s honor for the station’s annual toy drive.

“She wouldn’t want nothing in the world but to donate her toys to another little child that was in need because she was a very helping child,” Hoskins said through tears.

Hoskins said she hopes her daughter isn’t remembered by the way she died, but by her sweet, giving spirit.

“We were at the gas station one time, and we saw a family out there and one of the little girls didn’t have shoes on and she said, ‘Mommy, we can help them? Mommy, because I have so many pairs of shoes at home,’” Hoskins said.

Hoskins says Kamarie’s father, Corey Holland, had custody of the child, and they lived in Phenix City.

“She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her,” Hoskins said.

The full interview with Hoskins can be seen below:

Copyright 2021 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place...
LMPD: 3 young adults shot in Park Hill neighborhood drive-by shooting
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal cash, donations to tornado victims from Louisville brewery

Latest News

American Airlines will soon offer flights to Boston from Louisville.
Louisville airport announces non-stop flight to Boston
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 2 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds
Gov. Andy Beshear updates Kentucky's storm recovery efforts.
LIVE @ 12:30 PM: Dec. 16 Team Kentucky update