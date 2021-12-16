Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

New hotline announced for Kentuckians to report fraud related to storms

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Cameron announced a new hotline for those to report suspected fraud related to the storms in Western Kentucky.

The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485 and is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging or other types of fraud related to the severe weather events.

Attorney General Cameron established websites for Kentuckians who prefer to electronically report suspected fraud.

Suspected price gouging can be reported to ag.ky.gov/pricegouging and scams can be reported to ag.ky.gov/scams.

Before calling the Natural Disaster Fraud hotline, officials encourage Kentuckians to gather as many details as possible about the suspected fraud, including details about how the fraud was carried out and where it happened.

For price gouging, officials say Kentuckians should report the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.

You can find tips on how to avoid natural disaster scams here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs emerging
A Bullitt County family is taking lumber from a family-owned sawmill to haul down to Benton,...
Shepherdsville family donates lumber to help Kentucky families rebuild after storms
Doug Koon is balancing gratitude for what he has with sadness for what he lost in the tornado.
Father of youngest person killed in deadly storms talks about his baby girl
LMPD cruiser
Metro Council approves FOP contract giving pay raises for LMPD officers, sergeants