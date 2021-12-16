Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Pets are more than just a Christmas gift, they’re a commitment

Kitten from Bay County Animal Services
Kitten from Bay County Animal Services(wjhg)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re planning on gifting a four-legged friend this Christmas, animal caregivers advise you to think it through.

They say, pets aren’t just for the holidays, they’re a big responsibility for years to come. It’s important to consider what type of animal will fit your family’s lifestyle. Plan out who will watch the pet while your family is out of town.  Also, arrange who will have the time to take care of Fido or Mittens daily. It’s also recommended to take your kids to meet potential pets instead of just surprising them with a furry companion.

“It’s always fun to think ‘Oh well I got a puppy under a tree for the kids,’ but the kids may be really afraid of that puppy or kitten. You’re not sure how they’re going to interact with it. So if they’re part of that adoption process and picking that puppy out, and it’s a good fit for them and that family, it is so much better,” said Evelyn Temple, Community Outreach Coordinator for Bay County Animal Services.

If it’s not the right time to add a pet to your Christmas list, caregivers say you can always help a shelter pet by fostering and volunteering.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims

Latest News

A Bullitt County family is taking lumber from a family-owned sawmill to haul down to Benton,...
Shepherdsville family donates lumber to help Kentucky families rebuild after storms
LMPD cruiser
Metro Council approves FOP contract giving pay raises for LMPD officers, sergeants
The Hopkins County Humane Society said the dog, named Rosie May, had been hiding amongst the...
Dog reunites with owner after surviving Kentucky tornado by hiding in wreckage
Christopher Houp was last seen on Dec. 14, according to police. Officials said Houp has no...
Officials searching for missing teen from Home of the Innocents
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Some Louisville first responders return from Mayfield; others to stay until after Christmas