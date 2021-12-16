Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help

In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets on Dec. 16, an LMPD spokesperson said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a shooting walked into a paint store in Old Louisville asking for help on Thursday morning.

It happened at Third and York Streets around 10 a.m., an LMPD spokesperson said.

He was shot, walked into the store to get help, then collapsed in the store. He was then rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating where the shooting happened and who was responsible.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place...
LMPD: 3 young adults shot in Park Hill neighborhood drive-by shooting
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims

Latest News

Groups are accepting donations for storm victims in Kentucky.
Louisville area leaders, organizations gathering donations for storm survivors
Police found a man who was stabbed multiple times near the intersection of Southern Avenue and...
Man hurt after alleged drive-by shooting in Louisville
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen