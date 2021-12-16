Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim of a shooting walked into a paint store in Old Louisville asking for help on Thursday morning.

It happened at Third and York Streets around 10 a.m., an LMPD spokesperson said.

He was shot, walked into the store to get help, then collapsed in the store. He was then rushed to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Police are still investigating where the shooting happened and who was responsible.

Those with information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

