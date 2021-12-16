Signing Day: Brown inks with Cards, Anthony to Wisconsin, Goodwin, Reed to UK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - National signing day saw some area high school stars make it official.

Male High School defensive lineman Selah Brown signed with the University of Louisville.

“You know I’ve been waiting on this moment for a long time,” Brown said. “I’ve been working all my life, I’ve dreamed of this. I’ve dreamed of playing for the University of Louisville ever since I was little. Today just marks another big chapter of my life, making it official to the University of Louisville, which I’m gonna you know make an impact early. You know I’ve brought in guys with me in the 2022 class to make a big impact early as well.”

Brown was one of 16 players the Cards signed on Wednesday.

“Selah is a kid from right here in Louisville that’s one of the best players in the state, if not the best,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “He has an infectious personality. He will bring it every time he comes in the room. His smile lights up the room. He’s a great recruiter.”

“Yeah so I felt like in order for me to successful at the collegiate level, you know I had to come in as a leader, you know, surround myself with guys who want to play football just like me,” he said. “I brought in some dogs, Card Nation is loving them, I’m loving them, that’s why I brought them in with me, it’s the best of the best, it’s what you have to do to be at the top.”

UK landed two area players. Charlestown (IN) High School offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin and Pleasure Ridge Park High School defensive back Elijah Reed.

Goodwin made it interesting, delaying his decision until late afternoon. He had committed to UK, but was also considering signing with Michigan State.

“There’s been a lot of great things that Michigan State has shown me, that they are able to do, but with that being said, I’m staying home and playing football at the University of Kentucky,” he finally affirmed at around 5 p.m.

Reed did not waver. He signed his letter of intent at PRP just after 6 p.m.

He returned for a second senior season and made a position switch from wide receiver to defensive back.

“Well it gave a lot of time to work on stuff I needed to work on. I started at receiver, so I already had that mental side of the game in my head, so it gave me enough time to learn the opposite side and put the work in for that,” Reed said.

Selah Brown’s Male teammate, wide receiver Vinny Anthony, signed with Wisconsin.

“Overall when I went up there on my visit, it was just a great,” Anthony said. “When I got there it felt like home. Like my mom said, I don’t know if you got that, said it’s like another Male, it’s a great community. Coaches are cool, players are cool. I mean I’ve been texting with some of the receivers and all that.”

UK head coach Mark Stoops is expected to address the Cats recruiting class at a news conference on Thursday at 1 p.m. Some national sites have the class ranked as high as the Top 10.

