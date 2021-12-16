Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/16

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of wind at times and rain passing through with temps going up and down...BUT no severe weather expected with this setup. Some thunder at times but the setup is not the same as the previous system.

SNOW BOARD

Saturday Night: Some drizzle to flurries possible

Christmas Day: Rain or snow mix, very light

Christmas Week to NYE: Rain or Snow Potential

BOTS!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of 12th and Hill Streets near the Parkway Place...
LMPD: 3 young adults shot in Park Hill neighborhood drive-by shooting
All parties involved are in the hospital being treated for injuries
Officer involved crash injures five people
Jamarcus Glover.
Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, leaves Kentucky

Latest News

WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
Multiple rounds of rain are expected to end the week.
FORECAST: Windy with rain later today
An EF-1 tornado touched down directly on top of the Jones' farm in Spencer County.
EF-1 tornado touches down directly on top of Spencer County farm
President Joe Biden toured the damage caused by the tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky and several...
Biden to Beshear: ‘Don’t hesitate to ask for anything’ after deadly Kentucky storms