SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/16
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lots of wind at times and rain passing through with temps going up and down...BUT no severe weather expected with this setup. Some thunder at times but the setup is not the same as the previous system.
SNOW BOARD
Saturday Night: Some drizzle to flurries possible
Christmas Day: Rain or snow mix, very light
Christmas Week to NYE: Rain or Snow Potential
