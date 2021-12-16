Some Louisville first responders return from Mayfield; others to stay until after Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right after the tornadoes touched down in Mayfield, executive director of Louisville Metro Emergency Management Jody Meiman received a call from the state asking if he could head to Western Kentucky immediately.

Once the storms passed through Louisville, Meiman and a few fire department chiefs and deputy chiefs did exactly that.

The more than three-hour drive began at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We went down the road, and the closer we got, the more destruction and damage we saw with wires and debris,” Meiman said.

The group, whose members were trained in structural collapse recovery, would be assigned to help with the largest operation they’ve ever seen in their long public safety careers: rescue and recovery at the Mayfield candle factory.

“Very large warehouse type building that was completely on the ground, a lot of vehicles surrounding the building,” Meiman said. “It was like the cars the employees had owned were just picked up and thrown on top of each other, so (there was) a huge debris pile we knew we had to get through.”

Meiman called for FEMA assistance, which has to be approved by the President, and asked the Lexington Fire Department to assist. Members were already on their way to Mayfield.

First responders from the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department and Louisville EMS searched through the cars which were scattered throughout the scene. Local first responders sifted through the piles of debris, and then used heavy equipment to remove larger pieces, working in 12-hour shifts.

Initially, Meiman and his group were told there were more than 40 people trapped under the rubble. However, the number of people remaining was fewer than that.

“We had everybody removed from that building that was in it within 12 hours, which is pretty miraculous,” Meiman said. “We didn’t know that at the time, but that just talks about the work that they did trying to get those people out.”

Meiman and other first responders recovered six of the eight bodies that were under the debris.

He told WAVE 3 News scene security was an issue at first, because many people showed up to observe and others wanted to volunteer. The National Guard was then called in to help protect the scene as first responders searched.

Meiman didn’t hear about the extensive damage throughout the rest of Kentucky until later.

“You lose touch with everything,” he said. “We were so focused on that candle factory and the incident that was going on there, we were so focused on that we had no idea what was going on throughout the entire state as far as how bad it was outside of there.”

Many Jefferson County area firefighters are still in Mayfield covering Mayfield’s fire department. They plan to stay until after Christmas.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.