Suspected carjacker charged with attempted murder after LMPD officer-involved shooting

Howard Harris was booked into LMDC on Dec. 16 after being released from the hospital. He is the...
Howard Harris was booked into LMDC on Dec. 16 after being released from the hospital. He is the suspect shooter in an attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting.(LMDC)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect in the most recent officer-involved shooting in Louisville is facing multiple charges, including allegedly shooting a carjacking victim and firing a gun at officers on Sunday.

Howard Harris, 45, was booked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections after being released from the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers were looking for evidence of a previous attempted carjacking in which the victim had also been shot, according to the arrest citations for Harris. While the officers were securing the scene and waiting for robbery detectives tp arrive, Harris walked up to the corner of a nearby building and fired at the officers before running away. As the officers chased Harris, at least one of them shot him.

According to the citation, both officers were standing next to each other when Harris allegedly fired at them.

“During the altercation, Harris was shot once,” police wrote in the arrest citation.

Harris was then caught by the officers, who treated him before EMS arrived. He was then brought to the hospital.

According to the arrest documents, police later obtained surveillance video of Harris attempting to carjack the victim and shooting him. Harris approached the alleged victim while he was parked on Harrod Court and got into the car from the passenger side. Harris is then said to have pointed the gun at the victim’s head while demanding the car. He then allegedly fired three rounds as the victim tried to lock his doors. One of the bullets grazed the victim’s thigh and arm.

Officers also found individually packed baggies of suspected crack, which Harris was allegedly planning to sell.

“The defendant showed an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” the document states.

Harris was on supervised release from federal court after being convicted of assault on a federal officer. He was also convicted of a felony for cocaine trafficking.

His most recent charges include attempted murder, wanton endangerment of a police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree robbery, and first-degree assault.

