Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating

Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road, on reports of a shooting.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting in south Louisville on Wednesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road, on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl who had been shot at the location.

The girl was conscious and alert as she was sent to the hospital. Police said she is expected to survive.

LMPD continues its investigation. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

