Tornado damage in Hart County brings community together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While watching the severe weather reports in his Hart County basement after midnight on Saturday, Kenneth Miller’s wife suggested he go outside when the wind picked up.

He didn’t make it far.

“I started to get up and I walk to the end of the couch — it sounds just like a stick of dynamite went off,” Miller said. “Like an explosion, and that was it.”

Miller said the lights went out and his roof was gone in an instant. His carport and patio awning were also destroyed.

“When it ripped off the roof, it ripped out all the electrical wires,” he explained. “There’s plug-in boxes and everything.”

Unlike other communities around the state, Hardyville suffered no loss of life when a tornado struck in the darkness of Saturday morning. County officials, however, estimate that 20 to 30 homes and 10 to 15 barns were damaged.

County road crews continued to remove the last piles of debris on Thursday.

“This is the result: lots of homes destroyed, lots of barns destroyed, a lot of people displaced,” Hart County Roads Superintendent Brian Weber said. “I have right at 100 dump truck loads of what we call garbage and trash that’s got to go to a landfill and probably somewhere near 120 dump truck loads of trees that we’ll either burn up or go to a landfill.”

After the storm, Amish neighbors showed up with tools in hand to rebuild his roof. On Thursday, family members worked to remove interior dry wall that had been soaked by rain as a result of the tornado.

Miller said he counts himself fortunate. He expects to be able to return to his Hart County home in three months, a feat not shared by many of the storm’s victims.

