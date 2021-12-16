Tornado survivor, therapist discuss mental trauma after severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of the needs in Western Kentucky will be mental and emotional, not physical. President Biden addressed mental health concerns while visiting Mayfield on Wednesday.

William Creasman is a clinical therapist who specializes in PTSD. He said many of the victims probably haven’t thought about their future mental health needs.

“For the people who are going through all of this right now, it probably still hasn’t dawned on them yet,” he explained. “They’re still in fight or flight mode.”

He said small details can be triggers, including future storms.

“It just might be when it’s specifically triggered by hearing a train going off in the distance,” Creasman said. “Everyone talks about how a tornado sounds like a locomotive coming, so even hearing a train down there, they might snap and suddenly their mind is back to where they were, and that may trigger them.”

Creasman said people should seek support groups or therapy early, including first responders and volunteers who likely endured traumatic experiences during the aftermath.

Leslie Stith now works in the Meade County Courthouse that was rebuilt after the 1974 tornado hit Brandenburg. He was just a freshman in high school, but he can still recall the grim details 47 years later.

“It blew the roof off our high school gyms, numerous, numerous homes were destroyed, gosh you had livestock walking around with 2x4s in their sides,” he said.

He said that same fear came back to him as the trees and windows shook during last week’s storm.

“I told my wife, ‘We’re either going to see the Lord tonight or we’re going to make it through this.’”

Stith said people there still think about that storm regularly. They now have safe places to go if they’re worried about another storm.

“We’re prepared to at least try to protect our citizens and people in the county if a storm comes up that fast,” he said.

