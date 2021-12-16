Western Kentucky Toy Drive collecting gifts for children affected by storms

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Kentucky’s devastating storms happening weeks before Christmas, state officials wanted to make sure families and children affected were not left empty-handed this holiday season.

On Monday, First Lady Britainy Beshear announced the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, allowing residents across the state of Kentucky to give back holiday joy to children who would otherwise have nothing for Christmas.

The toy drive opened up in several cities across the state of Kentucky, where people can drop off new, unwrapped toys for infants through teenaged children.

On Thursday, Beshear visited Broadbent Arena, the state’s largest toy drop-off site and mail-in hub, to provide an update on toy drive donations.

“As a mother my heart aches, especially for those youngest Kentuckians among us, for whom the holidays are a particular magic time of the year,” Beshear said. “My immediate thoughts went to a child waking up on Christmas morning without a home, without a tree, without a gift. They have lost everything.”

In the past 48 hours, Beshear confirmed at least 70,000 toys have been donated to the toy drive so far.

“No one wants any of these children impacted by these storms to go without Christmas, to go without the holiday joy of a toy,” Louisville mayor Greg Fischer said.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 18. For a complete list of the drop-off locations across Kentucky as well as an address for mail-in donations, click or tap here.

