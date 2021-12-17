4 Mich. men accused of looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four Michigan men are accused of looting tornado-damaged homes and vehicles in Princeton.

Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton, both of Coldwater, Mich., were charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Sevon E. Gowen, of Sturgis, Mich., was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and first-degree promoting contraband.

Brandon L. Ransbottom, of Bronson, Mich., was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

From left: Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are two of four Michigan men accused of looting homes and vehicles in Princeton, Ky. (Caldwell County Jail)

On Thursday, December 16, detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were helping the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, detectives noticed four men and approached them for questioning.

The men allegedly took property from tornado-damaged vehicles and homes.

All four were arrested.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.