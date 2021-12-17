Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

4 Mich. men accused of looting tornado-damaged homes in Princeton

A look at tornado damage in Princeton, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 13.
A look at tornado damage in Princeton, Ky. on Monday, Dec. 13.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four Michigan men are accused of looting tornado-damaged homes and vehicles in Princeton.

Mitchell E. Stanton and Jesse H. Stanton, both of Coldwater, Mich., were charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

Sevon E. Gowen, of Sturgis, Mich., was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine and first-degree promoting contraband.

Brandon L. Ransbottom, of Bronson, Mich., was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

From left: Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are two of four Michigan men accused of looting...
From left: Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are two of four Michigan men accused of looting homes and vehicles in Princeton, Ky.(Caldwell County Jail)

On Thursday, December 16, detectives with the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations were helping the Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive.

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, detectives noticed four men and approached them for questioning.

The men allegedly took property from tornado-damaged vehicles and homes.

All four were arrested.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in...
Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky
Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Robert Ashcraft is accused of taking $1,700 for a plumbing job and doing no work at all.
Unlicensed plumber with multiple complaints charged with theft by deception
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub
2 babies survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police investigating after man found dead
An officer is in the hospital after being seriously injured on I-64 west
POLICE: Officer struck on I-64 west, ‘seriously injured’
Rain will re-develop and spread over the area through the afternoon.
FORECAST: Rainy morning; colder this afternoon
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/18 4AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/18 4AM Update
Throughout the mission, the sights of American flags in all the rubble left members of the...
Iraq War veteran describes tornado damage as a ‘warzone’