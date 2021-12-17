Support Local Businesses
6 people accused of stealing from storm-damaged neighborhoods in Graves Co.

Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged...
Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged Pritchett and Cardinal Road in Graves County, Ky.(Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Six people are accused of stealing damaged vehicles, copper and other items from storm-damaged neighborhoods.

According to Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden on Facebook, the caravan of suspects were stopped and arrested at the intersection of U.S. 45S and Pritchett Road with the stolen property.

He said the items were stolen from the Pritchett and Cardinal Road area.

If you see someone in your neighborhood taking items, the sheriff’s office said don’t be shy about asking them who they are.

He said you can take pictures or immediately call law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

