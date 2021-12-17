Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation

Gov. Beshear is encouraging blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the...
Gov. Beshear is encouraging blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to last week’s historic tornado storms in Western Kentucky.

He also encouraged blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months

Latest News

WAVE MIDDAY BACKUP
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/17 10AM Update
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 12/17 10AM Update
Roger Burdette killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht when his MSD truck slammed into her unmarked police...
Roger Burdette sentenced to 27 years in prison after crash that killed LMPD officer
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Some Louisville first responders return from Mayfield; others to stay until after Christmas
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane