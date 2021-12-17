Beshear gives update on state’s response to tornadoes, encourages blood donation
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the state’s response to last week’s historic tornado storms in Western Kentucky.
He also encouraged blood donation in the wake of the disaster by donating blood at the American Red Cross Kentuckians for Kentuckians blood drive in the State Capitol.
