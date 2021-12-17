Support Local Businesses
Bizarre theft, assault reported at Fargo Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby Theft
Hobby Lobby Theft(None)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Employees at a local big box retailer are warning of three alleged, brazen thieves and their getaway driver who ran off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Thursday evening.

It happened at Hobby Lobby on 13th Ave. S., where management tells Valley News Live three women walked into the store just before 5 p.m., and each walked out minutes later pushing a cart filled with items they hadn’t paid for.

One store manager tells us he and another worker followed those women out of the store and out here to the parking lot, asking the women to pay for the dozens of items they walked out with.

The manager says that’s when two of those women pulled tasers on the employees, as they told the workers to back up and leave them alone or the women would tase them.

Workers then say a pickup driven by a man pulled up in the parking lot, got out and punched one of the managers in the face. That man then helped the women stuff their stolen items into the pickup and sped off.

The worker who was punched says he is doing ok, but did sustain a cut on his nose.

Fargo Police say at this time no suspects have been identified and no arrested have been made. Hobby Lobby tells us their surveillance cameras did catch the entire incident, however, that video was not able to be shared with us today.

