Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

‘Cousin Eddie’ vacationing in Pikeville to help families in Western Kentucky this Christmas

This RV will serve as a prop for Saturday's Christmas event at Johnson's Home and Garden.
This RV will serve as a prop for Saturday's Christmas event at Johnson's Home and Garden.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Cousin Eddie is coming to Pikeville for his Christmas Vacation. And you’re invited.

Johnson’s Home and Garden, a business in Coal Run, parked an RV near its store to recreate a pop culture moment: planning to reenact the RV scene from the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The fake cousin Eddie will be dressed for family photos, robe and hat included, asking for donations that will then be used to make a real impact on families in need in Western Kentucky.

Along with monetary donations being accepted at the store, toys can be brought to drop off with Kentucky State Police or the Pike County School district, which will both be on site Saturday during the event. Johnson’s owner, Mike Johnson, said it is all about having a little fun to help those in need.

“They’re not gonna have a Christmas. Our kids and our families will be around the tree. They won’t even have a house to live in,” said Johnson. “Something to help brighten up their day. We think it’s gonna help. The toys for the kids? I don’t know what child can have a Christmas without knowing Santa Claus is going to be there.”

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and will run through the evening. Toys can also be dropped off at the store before the event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months
Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
A lot of focus has been on Mayfield, but Bowling Green was also hit hard by a separate...
Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs emerging
A Bullitt County family is taking lumber from a family-owned sawmill to haul down to Benton,...
Shepherdsville family donates lumber to help Kentucky families rebuild after storms
Doug Koon is balancing gratitude for what he has with sadness for what he lost in the tornado.
Father of youngest person killed in deadly storms talks about his baby girl
LMPD cruiser
Metro Council approves FOP contract giving pay raises for LMPD officers, sergeants