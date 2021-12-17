Eastern HS students load up food donations worth thousands of dollars for delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For more than a half-century, Eastern High School students have banded together during the holidays to provide meals to families who might not otherwise be able to eat.

This is the 56th year for the Holiday Care-a-Van.

On Friday, 74 students boarded seven buses bound for homes throughout Jefferson County.

The event is the result of the collaboration of National Honors Society students and willing teachers. They told WAVE 3 News it’s not easy work, and it takes time, but it’s worth it in the end.

“It’s hours after school every day counting the money, making sure everything is correct clerically,” senior Conner Jarvis said. “So, just seeing it all come together after the work put in, it’s a proud moment.”

Doug Wilham, a teacher, is also a graduate of Eastern High School. It makes him happy to see such traditions like the Holiday Care-a-Van continue.

“I’m a math teacher,” Wilham said. “I teach a lot of things some of these kids may never use again in their life, but teaching them how to care for others that are around them is something that they’re going to need for sure for the rest of their life.”

This is the most successful Care-a-Van yet, based on the number of donations and the amount of money raised. Eastern High School students and staff plan to outdo themselves next year.

