Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Eastern HS students load up food donations worth thousands of dollars for delivery

Eastern High School students packed up thousands of dollars worth of donations into different...
Eastern High School students packed up thousands of dollars worth of donations into different school buses and distributed them to families in need.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For more than a half-century, Eastern High School students have banded together during the holidays to provide meals to families who might not otherwise be able to eat.

This is the 56th year for the Holiday Care-a-Van.

On Friday, 74 students boarded seven buses bound for homes throughout Jefferson County.

The event is the result of the collaboration of National Honors Society students and willing teachers. They told WAVE 3 News it’s not easy work, and it takes time, but it’s worth it in the end.

“It’s hours after school every day counting the money, making sure everything is correct clerically,” senior Conner Jarvis said. “So, just seeing it all come together after the work put in, it’s a proud moment.”

Doug Wilham, a teacher, is also a graduate of Eastern High School. It makes him happy to see such traditions like the Holiday Care-a-Van continue.

“I’m a math teacher,” Wilham said. “I teach a lot of things some of these kids may never use again in their life, but teaching them how to care for others that are around them is something that they’re going to need for sure for the rest of their life.”

This is the most successful Care-a-Van yet, based on the number of donations and the amount of money raised. Eastern High School students and staff plan to outdo themselves next year.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months

Latest News

The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously...
Blood supply lowest in a decade, Red Cross says
Roger Burdette killed Det. Deidre Mengedoht when his MSD truck slammed into her unmarked police...
Roger Burdette sentenced to 27 years in prison after crash that killed LMPD officer
Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Some Louisville first responders return from Mayfield; others to stay until after Christmas
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane