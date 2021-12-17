Gov. Beshear confirms first case of omicron variant in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear confirmed the first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Beshear announced the information in a tweet on social media on Friday evening.

The first confirmed case of the omicron variant in the United States was confirmed on Dec. 1. The CDC previously announced the individual who tested positive with the variant was a California resident who had returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.

Since then, cases of the variant have been detected in multiple states.

On Saturday, Beshear will be joined with Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky Commissioner for Public Health, for a briefing on the confirmed case at 1 p.m.

As expected, Kentucky has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant. Governor Beshear and Dr. Stack will update the commonwealth at 1 p.m. EST Saturday, Dec. 18. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) December 17, 2021

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.