‘I’ve been so fortunate’ | Dolly Parton breaks 3 Guinness World Records

The “9 to 5″ singer was awarded after breaking three worlds records.
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton(AP Photo)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton’s stellar career is continuing to receive recognition; most recently, she was presented three certificates by the Guinness World Records on Thursday.

The country music icon, 75, was recognized after breaking two new record titles for the most decades on the US Hot Country Songs chart (7) and most no. 1 hits on the US Hot County Songs (25), both for a female artist.

The “Jolene” singer also broke her own existing record for the most hits on the US Hot Country Songs chart by a female artist (109).

“This is the kind of stuff that really makes you very humble and very grateful for everything that’s happened. I had no idea that I would be in Guinness World Records this many times! I am flattered and honored,” said Parton in an interview with the organization. “I’ve had a lot of people help me get here. Thanks to all of you and all of them for helping me have all of this.”

She also added, “I’ve loved being able to make a living in the business that I love so much. I’ve been so fortunate to see my dreams come true, and I just hope to continue for as long as I can. You’re going to have to knock me down to stop me!”

This isn’t the first time Dolly has received a world record; she was previously awarded in 2019 for the most decades with a Top 20 hit on the US Hot Country Songs chart (6) in 2018.

Earlier this year, PEOPLE Magazine named Dolly Parton among the 2021′s people of the year. The magazine said that her $1 million donation to the Vanderbilt Medical Center to assist vaccine efforts was just one of the reasons she was chosen.

The East Tennessee native also was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy for her “Christmas on the Square” film that came out in 2020.

Parton also launched her new perfume and co-authored a book with James Patterson in just the last year.

In October, she also spoke with WVLT News on her plans for a new Dollywood resort, set to open in 2023, a potential campground project, and her new album.

