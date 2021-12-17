Support Local Businesses
Jackson County not moving forward with prosecution in death of Ta’Neasha Chappell

In a review, the prosecuting attorney said that criminal prosecution will not be moving forward...
In a review, the prosecuting attorney said that criminal prosecution will not be moving forward in the death of Ta'Neasha Chappell, from Louisville, who died while in custody at the jail.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney released findings in the death investigation of a 23-year-old Jackson County Jail inmate back in July.

In a review, the prosecuting attorney said that criminal prosecution will not be moving forward in the death of Ta’Neasha Chappell, from Louisville, who died while in custody at the jail.

The review states that no crimes were committed by inmates or employees relating to Chappell’s death.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

On July 16, Chappell had been sent from the jail to Schneck Medical Center that afternoon after jail staff had said she had been vomiting throughout the previous night.

The report states Chappell told staff she had thrown up blood, but an employee “observed no blood in the toilet but did see a clear to light green substance that appeared to be mucus.”

Staff checked on Chappell several times overnight the previous night according to the report, and was escorted by jail staff to a holding cell to be more closely observed before being sent to the hospital.

The medical center, located in Seymour, was the closest hospital to the Jackson County Jail. After being taken to the hospital, Chappell later died.

The prosecutor’s attorney said investigation had been initiated that day by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, then was turned over to Indiana State Police.

Autopsy results concluded a cause of death listed as “probable toxicity of unknown substance with manner of death being undetermined.”

While the report claims Chappell was not denied medical care and that efforts were made by Jackson County Jail to address her medical needs, family attorney Sam Aguiar said “critical evidence” was omitted from the findings that would have proved otherwise.

“For example, multiple witnesses have identified how Ta’Neasha was poisoned and what poisoned her,” Aguiar said in a statement. “The prosecutor conveniently elected to keep this out of his report. Evidence establishes that well before an ambulance was called for Ta’Neasha at 3:15 p.m. on July 16, a jailer had determined that Ta’Neasha needed to go to the hospital, yet she was not taken.”

Aguiar also states that members of the jail had lied to investigators about which chemical agents were within the jail when Chappell fell ill.

Chappell’s family said they are seeking a federal investigation into the incident. The civil case into the incident is ongoing.

