Juveniles vandalize school, threaten resource officer in Grand Island

Two Grand Island students found themselves in trouble after vandalizing a class room and an officers uniform, along with threatening him.(CBS7 NEWS)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island students found themselves in trouble after vandalizing a classroom and an officer’s uniform, along with threatening him.

According to Grand Island police, the incident happened Thursday at Dodge Elementary.

Police said the school called the resource office about two juveniles vandalizing a room with paint.

GIPD said the two students, ages 8 and 9, apparently waited for the officer to enter the classroom where they immediately began throwing bottles of paint, damaging the officer’s uniform and the carpet in the room.

Police said the juveniles also mentioned a plan that they had to overtake the officer and use violence against him by taking his gun and taser.

The two juveniles were referred for Terroristic Threats, Assault on a Police Officer, & Criminal Mischief 2x.

Damages to the school are estimated around $2,000 and damages to the officers uniform and equipment around $400.

