Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane

A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot early Friday morning is in critical condition at UofL hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found him after responding to a shooting call on Whitehall Terrace near Hikes Lane just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case because of the extent of the victim’s injuries. No arrests have been made so far.

The LMPD Crime Tip Hotline can be reached at (502) 574-5673 to leave information with investigators, or tips can be made online by visiting the crime tip portal.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months

Latest News

Remains of Mayfield Consumer Products factory
Some Louisville first responders return from Mayfield; others to stay until after Christmas
Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/17
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/17
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/17
WAVE 3 News
WAVE3.com is experiencing technical issues. Please click the ‘News’ tab for the latest stories.