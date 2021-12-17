LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot early Friday morning is in critical condition at UofL hospital.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found him after responding to a shooting call on Whitehall Terrace near Hikes Lane just before 4:30 a.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the case because of the extent of the victim’s injuries. No arrests have been made so far.

The LMPD Crime Tip Hotline can be reached at (502) 574-5673 to leave information with investigators, or tips can be made online by visiting the crime tip portal.

