Metro Council approves FOP contract giving pay raises for LMPD officers, sergeants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council has voted to approve a new police contract allowing for increased pay for officers and sergeants for the first time since 2016.

At Thursday’s meeting, the motion was passed 20-3.

The new contract would increase starting pay for officers by nearly $3,000, starting at $52,561 per year starting July 2022. Salary would then increase year-to-year the longer officers stayed on the force.

Louisville Metro Police and the Louisville Fraternal Order of Police have fought for the 9 percent pay raise in order to combat staffing shortages within departments.

“We need to have more competitive pay to both retain and recruit the best people to LMPD,” Mayor Greg Fischer previously said. “So it was important that we made that statement.”

The new contract also allows the Metro to investigate officers’ on-duty conduct and giving the police chief “greater flexibility” in imposing suspensions without pay.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

