Officials searching for missing teen from Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has issued an Operation Return Home for a 14-year-old boy missing from Home of the Innocents.

Christopher Houp was last seen on Dec. 14, according to police. Officials said Houp has no family or friends in Louisville and is not familiar with the area.

Houp is listed as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray, black and white hoodie sweatshirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on Houp’s whereabouts are asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

