Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
A Louisville codes enforcement officer was caught sitting in Shawnee Park in his city vehicle...
Louisville city codes inspector caught hanging out in park on the clock for months

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
Roger Stone said he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an...
Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment at Jan. 6 deposition
The American Red Cross says blood donations are needed as the available supply is "dangerously...
Blood supply lowest in a decade, Red Cross says
Eastern High School students packed up thousands of dollars worth of donations into different...
Eastern HS students load up food donations worth thousands of dollars for delivery
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter on Daunte Wright’s death: Traffic stop ‘just went chaotic’