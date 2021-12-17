Support Local Businesses
Police in Harrisonburg and Fairfax Co. further investigating “shopping cart killer”

Investigators believe there may be other victims and say they need to act now
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Anthony Robinson has already been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Virginia say they have arrested a serial killer and are now looking to identify other victims.

Officials from D.C., Harrisonburg and Fairfax County held a press conference Friday afternoon releasing details on the suspect they are calling the “shopping cart killer.”

According to the Fairfax Co. Police Department, investigators allege 35-year-old Anthony Robinson of D.C. is a serial killer, connected to murders in Harrisonburg and the deaths of at least two other women in the Washington, D.C. area.

Police are calling Robinson the shopping cart killer because they say he transports their bodies to their final resting place in a shopping cart. Police say another commonality is that Robinson allegedly meets his victims on dating sites and takes them to motels.

“He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victims,” said Chief Kevin Davis with the Fairfax Co. Police Department.

Human remains were found Wednesday tucked away in an isolated wooded area, according to the Fairfax Co. Police Department. The remains were in a container near a shopping cart in the 2400 block of Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax Co., and are tied to Robinson.

One victim in Fairfax Co. has been identified as Cheyenne Brown. Video surveillance confirms the victim and suspect were together on the D.C. Metro before Brown’s disappearance that was reported 10 days ago.

The other body found in Fairfax Co. has not yet been identified, but investigators are collecting evidence for physical DNA.

Robinson is held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Officials say they are “working backwards” to find investigate these deaths further and see if there are other potential victims.

“There is no doubt in my mind that these are not the only women,” said Chief Davis, adding that Robinson had addresses in New York, Prince George’s County and D.C.

This is a developing story. You can watch the full press conference below.

Anyone with additional information on the case is encouraged to contact Major Crimes with the Fairfax Co. Police Department at 703-246-7800.

