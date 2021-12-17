Police recover nearly $60K worth of stolen catalytic converters from Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - Police seized nearly 100 catalytic converters with an estimated value of $60,000 while serving a warrant in Joplin.

Officers responded to a home Tuesday in the 400 block of N. Walnut Avenue after obtaining a warrant.

The Joplin Police Department says this was the second warrant that detectives have served at the home over the past year in connection with stolen catalytic converters. Police previously recovered 24 stolen catalytic converters during a search warrant in September 2020.

At that time, police arrested and charged Pamela Sims, 58, of Joplin, for unlawfully purchasing catalytic converters. She is currently behind bars on felony charges of receiving stolen property.

Additional felony charges are pending after Tuesday’s discovery. Sims could face felony charges of stealing and several misdemeanors tied to the catalytic converter thefts out of Jasper County.

The Joplin Police Department has launched an investigation into the stolen catalytic converters and notes that catalytic converter thefts are an ongoing issue in the community. Anyone with information related to stealing or unlawful selling of catalytic converters should contact Joplin police at 417-623-3131.

