Shepherdsville family donates lumber to help Kentucky families rebuild after storms

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Donations like money, food, and clothing have been pouring in for Kentucky families devastated by Saturday morning’s tornado.

A Bullitt County family is taking lumber from a family-owned sawmill to haul down to Benton, near Mayfield, to help people rebuild.

Josh Allen, co-owner at Allen’s Logging and Sawmill, said seeing the Western Kentucky communities obliterated gave him the idea to help restore people’s lives.

”Just wanted to do what we could to help out,” Allen said. “There’s not much we can do, but lumber is one thing we have.”

The lumber was loaded up on a truck bed and is set to be donated and delivered Friday morning.

Allen saw the opportunity to donate the surplus supplies, instead of sitting on them waiting to be sold. He credits the selfless donation to one person: his mother, who died in September.

“I wanted to do this because of my mom, she was a very generous person,” Allen said. “We lost her to COVID this year and part of it... this is something she would’ve wanted done. She was always so generous, over the top.”

The Allen family knows what it feels like to rebuild. The family farm has been hit by mother nature since its establishment in 1857.

”Oh yeah, this barn was torn down once we had to rebuild it, by straight line wind,” Allen said.

He said the lumber can be used to build garages, sheds and anything to keep whatever is left of people’s belongings sheltered.

Allen said the most important thing is being able to donate to those in need, even if it’s not money.

”We felt like some attention needed to be brought to the more rural area,” Allen said. “We’re a rural area, and if this happened to us, we would hope someone would be willing to help us also.”

To help donate, click or tap here. Allen’s Logging and Sawmill is also taking calls to set up times for donation drop-offs.

