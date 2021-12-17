SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/17

Chilly rain coming our way today, then we warm up with a brief break in the rain after midnight. A cold front will move in around sunrise Saturday with the rain back into the area (perhaps some thunder, but nothing severe). Temperatures will then drop quickly through the day Saturday with perhaps a flurries into the night.

SNOW BOARD

Saturday Night: Flurries possible

Christmas Day: Rain to possible flakes?

New Year’s Eve: Risk for rain or snow

