Story of compassion: Hazard police officer helps distressed person on Highway 15

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a picture that has been shared more than 300 times.

Hazard Chief of Police Minor Allen shared the picture on Facebook.

It shows Lieutenant John Holbrook sitting on the side of Highway 15 talking with a distressed person, trying to find out how he can help.

“God has blessed us with good officers,” Allen said.

