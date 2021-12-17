Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link
Advertisement

Story of compassion: Hazard police officer helps distressed person on Highway 15

Credit: Minor Allen
Credit: Minor Allen(Credit: Minor Allen)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a picture that has been shared more than 300 times.

Hazard Chief of Police Minor Allen shared the picture on Facebook.

It shows Lieutenant John Holbrook sitting on the side of Highway 15 talking with a distressed person, trying to find out how he can help.

“God has blessed us with good officers,” Allen said.

You can see his post below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on-site searching for Nyssa Brown.
Authorities recover body of missing teen
Calls came in around 10:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Candlelight Lane, just off of New Cut Road,...
Teenage girl shot in south Louisville; LMPD investigating
In Old Louisville, a shooting victim asked for help at a paint store at Third and York streets...
Shooting victim collapses in Old Louisville paint store looking for help
Hi-Wire Brewing posted security photos on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon, showing...
Burglary suspects steal Louisville brewery’s cash, donations for tornado victims
A shooting scene on Whitehall Terrace in Louisville
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot near Hikes Lane

Latest News

WAVE 11:00 BACKUP
State Rep. Reginald Meeks, who was first elected to represent the Louisville-area district in...
Longtime Kentucky state representative retires
Senator Mitch McConnell visits with volunteers at Center for Research and Development.
Senator McConnell tours Bowling Green tornado damage, visits with volunteers
A second grader in Montgomery is getting the gift of a lifetime thanks to his physical...
Montgomery 2nd grader to be gifted prosthetic limb
Dawson Springs church overwhelmed with donations from community
Dawson Springs church overwhelmed with donations from community