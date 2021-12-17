VIDEO: Officer threatens to ‘report’ school bus driver for making kids wear masks

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - A school district is reiterating that kids must wear masks on buses after a police officer confronted a driver over the policy.

Last Friday, on her route for LaSalle Springs Middle School, the bus driver for the Rockwood School District said a police officer threatened her for asking kids to wear masks on her bus.

“OK, I’m going to report you, OK?” the unnamed officer said.

“That’s fine,” the bus driver responded.

“You’re going against the law. You know that, right?” the officer said.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt had just told schools across the state that a court ruling against health departments also applied to schools and demanded that they drop their mask mandates.

He asked parents to send him photos and videos of any school still requiring masks.

The next day, an Arnold, Missouri, police officer, who is a district parent, confronted the driver.

“Yeah, there’s an executive order by Eric Schmitt saying you cannot wear a mask,” he said.

“OK,” the bus driver said.

“In the state of Missouri, you don’t have to wear a mask. It’s optional,” he added.

“I think the police officer got the law wrong,” said Saint Louis University law professor Rob Gatter, who has studied mask mandates.

Not only can the Missouri attorney general not issue any executive orders like the officer said, federal regulations require masks on buses.

Many school boards maintain they can still require masks as a matter of policy, separate from the court ruling against health departments.

“While every police officer ought to know what the law is before they go about enforcing it, in some ways I give the police officer a little bit of a pass because the Missouri attorney general has been sowing the seeds of confusion with respect to what the law is about mask mandates and quarantines, about what local public health officials can do, about what counties and cities can order and about what school districts can do,” Gatter said.

The bus driver declined to talk on camera, but the camera on her bus appears shows her hand shaking as she calls her supervisor for instructions on what to do next.

The police chief in Arnold, Missouri, confirms the man works in his department.

The chief said the officer has children who attend school in the Rockwood School District, but he doesn’t patrol that area.

